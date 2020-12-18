Sections
Transporter marries employee without divorcing wife, booked for rape

FIR lodged 8 months after his second wife lodged a complaint in April.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A transporter is facing charges of rape, cheating and bigamy on the complaint of his second wife.

The accused, a resident of Partap Colony, Mundian Kalan owns a transport company in Transport Nagar.

The complainant, who is 26 years old and pregnant, told the police that she used to work for the transporter and his father had approached her with his matrimonial alliance, stating that his son was divorced and seeking to marry again.

Therefore, with the consent of her parents, she married the accused on April 28, 2019 and they started living in Sahnewal.



The woman added that four months into their marriage, her husband stopped coming home and answering her phone calls. On digging deeper, she found out that his divorce case was still sub-judice. When she managed to speak to him again, he told her that he now wanted to live with his first wife.

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused.

“The woman had filed a complaint on April 8 and the FIR was lodged following investigation. We will arrest the accused soon,” Singh added.

