Sections
Home / Cities / Transporters demand relief package, resumption of commercial vehicles

Transporters demand relief package, resumption of commercial vehicles

All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association served a three-day ultimatum to the administration to respond to its demands

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Sulking over no relief package to the transporters, delay in the resumption of commercial transportation and demanding hike in fare by 50%, All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association on Saturday served a three-day ultimatum to the administration to respond to its demands or else get ready to face agitations and protest demonstrations across the Union territory.

The association said that they too could carry 50% of the total capacity of their passenger vehicles to maintain social distancing but further delay may sound a death knell to the transport industry.

Addressing media persons here, association chairman TS Wazir said that all commercial vehicles came to a screeching halt on March 15 and since then they remain off the road in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

“The government has announced a relief package for all the sectors but we have been left high and dry. Transporters have suffered huge losses due to the lockdown. While rail and air traffic have been resumed and liquor vends have been opened, we are not allowed to run our vehicles in J&K,” he said and referred to Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan where fares have been hiked by 20 to 30% and the vehicles have started plying while following the SOPs.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:22 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.