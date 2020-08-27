Sections
Home / Cities / Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune

Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune

PUNE: A man was arrested for the murder of his ‘second’ wife over a domestic fight on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Aparna Mahadik (36) while the...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A man was arrested for the murder of his ‘second’ wife over a domestic fight on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aparna Mahadik (36) while the man was identified as Surendra Prakash Salunkhe (42), according to the police. Salunkhe worked as a tourism and travel agent, according to the police.

The two were college friends and got married a few years ago. However, the accused was already married, according to the police.

“He had kept his two wives at different places and used to visit them both. He has four children from his first wife. He lived with the deceased woman for the past eight years. They did not have children and he was against her having a job,” said senior inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.



Hearing commotion at the accused’s house in Sahara Corner in Hadapsar, where the deceased used to live, the neighbours alerted the police on Thursday afternoon.

The police rushed to the spot and found the woman dead. The woman had allegedly been strangled to death. While her body was sent for post-mortem, the police nabbed the accused within hours of the crime.

“Our primary probe reveals that the duo used to regularly fight about issues like her job and he doubted her character,” said Sathe.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the man.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE-NEET: To hold or not to hold
Aug 27, 2020 20:02 IST
Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune
Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST
The importance of the monsoon session
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.