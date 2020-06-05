Sections
Home / Cities / Tree fall misses house by metres, leaves home infested with insects

Tree fall misses house by metres, leaves home infested with insects

Raigad resident 54-year-old Mangesh Salaonkar narrated how an age-old mango tree located outside his home, which has been there for generations, collapsed straight into the premises of his house due to Cyclone Nisarga.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:47 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Salaonkars outside their house in Raigad district on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

At Samarth Wadi village near Revdanda tehsil in Raigad, 54-year-old Mangesh Salaonkar narrated how an age-old mango tree located outside his home, which has been there for generations, collapsed straight into the premises of his house due to the impact of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday. Though it did not cause any damage to the house, it left the house infested by insects that his family have been dealing with besides mending the fence.

“We were aware of the cyclone and had taken all safety measures around the house. But unfortunately, we can never predict it, as disaster can strike us from anywhere,” said Salaonkar. He added, “If the tree had fallen just about a few metres in the direction of my house, I wouldn’t have a living room anymore.”

His neighbours from the village tried helping him remove the tree but it was too heavy for them to lift. “We have been trying to call the local municipal body to help us, but there is no network here,” said his son Gajanan. With no electricity as well, it will be another night of dealing with insects at the Salaonkar’s.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.