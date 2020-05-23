Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown

As the Mohali district administration started sending migrant workers to their native places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, it led to flood of phone calls, seeking “sifarish (favour)”. (HT FILE)

CORONA BREAK FOR HEALTH DEPARTMENT IN MOHALI

The Mohali health department is finally breathing easy. Employees are relieved that the march of the coronavirus has halted, at least for now. Till a fortnight ago, the district health officials were on their toes, collecting samples, sealing localities and shifting patients. Now that Mohali has been declared Covid-free, they are finally catching up on a much-needed break.

SANJAY BANIWAL FOR PRESIDENT!

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal held a meeting with members of the Muslim community on Friday, requesting them to keep mosques closed on Eid in view of the social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As a goodwill gesture, Chandigarh Police brought along seven quintals of seviyaan (vermicelli) for the community. When Baniwal was leaving, members of the community presented a bouquet of flowers and blessed him, saying that they hoped he goes on to become the President of India one day. The DGP was all smiles and thanked them profusely for the hospitality and cooperation.

SKETCH IN ORDER OF HIERARCHY

A sketch glorifying the efforts of Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore and prominent officers of the Union Territory administration besides doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in fighting Covid-19 was widely shared on social media recently. But a closer look at the sketch revealed the hierarchy in the system. With Badnore at the top, UT adviser Manoj Parida and UT health director Dr G Dewan at level 2 followed by PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram, police, district administration and municipal corporation officers. This left PGIMER doctors miffed and they took to Twitter to support their director for the top order.

SIFARISH FOR A TICKET TO BIHAR, UP

As the Mohali district administration started sending migrant workers to their native places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, it led to flood of phone calls, seeking “sifarish (favour)”. With limited seats allotted to each sub division and a large number of migrants wanting to return, the migrants resorted to pulling strings to ensure a seat. Not just local leaders and officers but they even contacted journalists to put in a word so that they would be allowed to sit in a bus that drops them at the Mohali railway station. Though the police allowed everyone on first-come-first-basis, the mindset is difficult to change for people kept calling for favours.

WHEN CTU BUSES RAN EMPTY

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) officials were a harried lot when a senior UT officer admonished them for not starting the bus service even after the administration had declared its resumption in a press release a day earlier. “What could we do? Though we were not ready, we pressed some buses into service late in the afternoon. Most buses went empty as people didn’t know that the service had resumed for a few hours. At least a senior UT officer could tell the media that the administration has made bus services operational,” said an official.

The image posted by Panchkula police on Facebook accompanied by: “Even Jon Snow knows that the mask is important! Don’t leave the house without a mask. #YouKnowEverythingJonSnow.” ( Facebook/cppanchkula )

PANCHKULA COPS TAKE GoT ROUTE TO DRIVE HOME POINT

Panchkula police are at their creative best with Covid-19 prevention slogans on their Facebook page these days. A recent post shows Hollywood actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in The Game of Thrones, wearing a mask! The caption says, “Even Jon Snow knows that the mask is important! Don’t leave the house without a mask. #YouKnowEverythingJonSnow.” Another interesting post read: “Lockdown khatam hone ka intezar sirf aap nahi, corona bhi kar raha hai (Not only you but coronavirus is also waiting for the lockdown to end).”

UT EDUCATION DEPARTMENT CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE

No one knows where the loyalties of the UT education department lie. This week, in the battle between parents and school authorities over the collection of fee, everyone blamed the department. School authorities said that the education department does not have the right to instruct them to collect only tuition fee, while parents blamed it for allowing schools to collect fee amid the lockdown.

