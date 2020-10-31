Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Left high and dry by her own party colleagues during the October 20 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meeting, mayor Raj Bala Malik got their support back when Congress councillors launched an attack on her during the October 29 meeting.

BJP councillors in House are family that agrees to disagree

Left high and dry by her own party colleagues during the October 20 Chandigarh Municipal Corporation general House meeting, mayor Raj Bala Malik got their support back when the Congress councillors launched an attack on her during the October 29 meet. When a Congress member stood up and demanded Malik’s resignation, all BJP councillors stood up in unison in her defence. “We have differences within the family but that doesn’t mean we will allow outsiders to attack our own,” said a BJP councillor, requesting anonymity.

Chandigarh lawyer puts doli ceremony on hold to attend virtual court hearing

A Chandigarh lawyer, who put his doli ceremony on hold to attend a hearing via video-conference was in for a couple of surprises last Wednesday. The court not only wished him a “blissful and happy married life” in the judicial order but also granted his client interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing. While reacting to a state counsel’s request for adjournment, the lawyer apprised the court of his wedding the previous day and said that he had been waiting for four hours for the virtual hearing since morning even as the doli ceremony was on hold. The FIR in the case was registered in May 2019 and the police had failed to file the challan even after a year. The court sought a report in the case. Meanwhile, the lawyer and judicial order have become a talking point among lawyers on social media.

No more allies, but personal equations keep SAD-BJP together in Mohali

Though the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws, former councillors of both the parties can be seen together at several meetings in Mohali to work out strategies to counter the Congress. Last week, it was reported that 70% of wards of both the SAD and BJP councillors have gone into delimitation. Twenty-three of the 33 wards from where they won last time are either in for delimitation or have been reserved for women for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Though both sides claim they will contest separately, they have already gone to court against the Congress. Some BJP councillors are in touch with the SAD for the ticket. They were even seen in the Akali war room on Thursday.

Caught on wrong foot, cop suspended for gymming

Can exercise be injurious to your job? Ask Chandigarh police inspector Rajdeep Singh, who was recently placed under suspension for indiscipline after he sought exemption from election duty for Baroda bypolls in Haryana on medical grounds. What went against Rajdeep was that he was spotted working out in the gym when he had been advised rest on medical grounds. “If he can go to the gym despite being advised rest, he can go for election duty,” a senior officer said, adding election duty was one of the most sensitive duties for the men in khaki.

Fine follows Sukhna photo-op for couple without masks

Sukhna is crowded even on weekdays during these Covid times. People head for the lake as though it’s the only place to unwind in Chandigarh. It becomes a concern when they ignore safety guidelines, forcing the authorities to fine them. A police team stationed at the lake was issuing challans to people found without mask. A middle-aged couple that arrived without mask was merrily clicking pictures of one another right under the nose of the officials issuing challans. Once their photo shoot got over, the team promptly handed them the challan of Rs 500 each. The couple was prompt to create a scene. God knows if the fine was paid or not but hue and cry sure did alert everyone in earshot to wear a mask.

Garbage collectors’ strike and the collateral damage

When the municipal corporation’s sanitation workers struck work last week, some sectors with private garbage collectors were also hit. Baljinder Singh Bittu, the chairman of the Sector 21 Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said: “We had hired private garbage collectors and paid them Rs 8,500 per month from the RWA’s side. However, they also joined their MC counterparts on strike!” Then there were some garbage collectors who were unaware of the strike. In Sector 48, for instance, a garbage collector was seen working during the strike.

PGI drills in Covid-19 safety at start of meetings

The Post Graduate Insitute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities have asked officers to ensure that every meeting begins with the message on precautions against Covid-19. The aim is to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic. The messages focus on the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, hand hygiene and adherence to the health ministry’s standard operating procedure.

PU’s PR director works overtime to overcome Covid curbs

Taking the Covid-19 lockdown challenges in her stride, Panjab University director, public relations, Renuka Salwan has ensured the smooth flow of information from the university to the media while working from home. Not taking even her day offs during the pandemic, she has ensured PU stays in the news, for the right reasons. Facilitating the flow of information and addressing media queries in such times hasn’t been easy, but she says she managed by putting in extra time and effort.

Inputs by Surender Sharma, Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais