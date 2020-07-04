Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Vivek Atray gives Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham a pep talk

The Chandigarh administration has roped in motivational speaker Vivek Atray, a former IAS officer, to give a pep talk to residents of Bapu Dham Colony, a Covid-19 hotspot in Sector 26. With patience running thin in these testing times, Atray’s voiceover comes as a relief as it urges residents to stay connected, virtually. He urges them to follow rules for containment zones diligently while keeping busy at home and focusing on their families. He suggests making videos and sharing in neighbourhood groups. Addressing the residents’ financial concerns, Atray says they could explore cottage industry options and learn a skill they always wanted to but didn’t get the time to.

Tight-fisted MC commissioner has Chandigarh councillors disappointed

Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav is walking the tightrope on spending these days with the UT administration and councillors pulling in opposite directions. The UT administration wants the MC to follow strict financial discipline, while councillors accuse the commissioner of centralising spending. “Approvals that were earlier given by an executive engineer (XEN) level officer now go to him. He asks umpteen questions before clearing any expenditure. This is delaying the implementation of development works in our wards,” said a councillor, requesting anonymity. Defending his boss, a senior MC official said, “Only those works for which the MC has funds get the nod. Earlier, councillors could pressure junior officers into sanctioning works, but now it’s hard for them to do as they please.”

With no challans due to Covid-19, vendors have a free run in Mohali

Covid-19 has come as a blessing in disguise for vendors or rehri and phariwallahs in Mohali with the enforcement wing of the municipal corporation staying put in office. For three months, the wing has not issued a single challan. Buoyed by the absence of officials on the ground, the vendors are making their presence on the roads, obstructing traffic at times. The worst-hit areas are roads in Phases 9, 10, 11, 3B1, 3B2 and Sector 68.

Missing two-wheelers remain mystery for UT police

Residents of Chandigarh continue to lose their two-wheelers to vehicle-lifters. On an average, two thefts are reported everyday in the 16 police stations of Chandigarh but where these two-wheelers go remains a mystery. Most of the times, they are not parked in authorised slots and owners end up rushing to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Environment director occupies two posts

Ever since the transfer of TC Nautiyal on June 30, UT director, environment, Debendra Dalai has been appointed as member secretary and vice-chairman of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 2015 notification, the charge of member secretary is kept for the deputy conservator of forests (DCF). However, DCF Abdul Qayum has been given the additional charge of conservator of forests (CF) instead. On the appointment, UT adviser Manoj Parida said that this is a temporary arrangement and Nautiyal’s replacement will be sent soon to take charge as CPCC member secretary and CF.

Chapatti-making machine unveiled at PGI

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is known for its hi-tech diagnostic machines but last week, it was the turn of a different kind of machine to be unveiled. PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram inaugurated an automatic chapatti-making machine at the employees’ welfare canteen. The machine has been donated by a private company to the hospital’s canteen that provides meals to nearly 7,000 employees and healthcare workers daily at a nominal rate.

PU yet to decide on classes in Covid times

Panjab University is yet to decide on holding exams and classes for the next academic session. Teachers say the university should take steps to hold classes without wasting more time but the PU authorities would rather wait for directions from the University Grants Commission.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais