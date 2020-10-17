Sections
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters' tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Tale of an ailing ambulance at Mohali’s ESI Hospital, teachers drive home Covid message through nukkad natak, Covid rules out Ramlila at Panjab University, and more...

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Teachers of Government Model High School, Sector 29-A, Chandigarh, have turned to nukkad natak (street plays) to reach out to students and sensitise them about Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Teachers drive home Covid message through nukkad natak

Teachers of Government Model High School, Sector 29-A, Chandigarh, have turned to nukkad natak (street plays) to reach out to students and sensitise them about Covid-19 safety guidelines. “Now that students have started coming back to school, it is important that they follow the Covid protocol both inside and outside the institution. This nukkad natak urges students to remain cautious,” a teacher said.

Face us, say Congress councillors as MC set to meet virtually again

Scheduled for October 30, the general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be a virtual one again. The Congress has been pushing for a regular session with physical attendance but MC officials maintain that the Covid-19 situation necessitates a virtual meeting. “Even central government guidelines now allow a gathering of 100 people and here they can’t make arrangements for 30-odd councillors. This is only an excuse not to face the opposition and skirt important issues,” said a Congress councillor.

Chandigarh-based group Cyclegiri has started a Ride in Formals initiative.

Friday special: Ride in formals to work and keep cycling

Keeping the momentum of the cycling trend going, Chandigarh-based group Cyclegiri has started a Ride in Formals initiative. Every Friday, cyclists from the group will go to work on their cycles together, in their formal best. The route has been planned in a way that they will pass by each member’s office. Group administrator Akshit Passi says that the idea is catching on and HDFC Bank and State Bank of India are in touch to participate in the initiative.

Covid rules out Ramlila at Panjab University

Panjab University’s Ramlila, which started in 1935, will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The university’s Ramlila is in Urdu with a distinct Lahori flavour that it has retained even after Partition when the institution was divided between Pakistan and India. Since its inception, the Ramlila has been held every year but this time, PU will miss its date with Ramlila.

For four years, the ambulance at the Employees State Insurance zonal hospital in the Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, hasn’t budged an inch.

Tale of an ailing ambulance at Mohali’s ESI Hospital

For four years, the ambulance at the Employees State Insurance (ESI) zonal hospital in Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali, hasn’t budged an inch. Ever since its driver retired in 2016, it has stood still as the authorities concerned failed to depute another driver. In these Covid-19 times when emergency patients struggle to make their own arrangements to reach hospital in the absence of the ambulance, the vehicle stands in a state of disrepair with worn-out tyres and a damaged battery. State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu happens to be a Mohali resident but infrastructure at the hospital needs a relook. The ultrasound machine there has not been put to use for two years as the authorities have failed to appoint a radiologist.

Slogan-writing contest at PGI

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is organising a slogan-writing competition for its employees as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week. Employees have been asked to write a 10 to 15 word slogan on the theme ‘Satark Bharat’ and ‘Samridh Bharat’. The first prize winner will get Rs 1,000.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh, Dar Ovais and Amanjeet Singh

