Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters' tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Congress finds Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher missing in action

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress has put up posters in different sectors, claiming that city BJP MP Kirron Kher is “missing” in action during these challenging Covid times. Congress workers are sharing photos of the posters on social media, too. The poster announces a reward of Rs 1,100 for anybody who gives information about Kher. While the Congress camp wants to know why she does not attend the UT administrator’s war-room meetings on Covid-19, Kher rebuts their claims, saying she is very much in Chandigarh and working from home in these times of social distancing. In a video released on social media, she said she is in touch with the UT administration and working for the welfare of residents.

Mohali’s Jawaharpur village back on the edge after Covid returns

Declared Covid-free for a month, Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi sub division of Mohali district is back in the grip of coronavirus. Seven new cases in the past three days have put the spotlight back on the village on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. Life was limping back to normal after 46 cases turned Jawaharpur into a containment zone and forced the district administration to impose strict restrictions in April and May. Residents are praying that the virus stays away for they don’t want to return to the dark old days.

Jaswinder Kaur case has CBI and UT police at loggerheads

The recent corruption case against Chandigarh Police inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who has been placed under suspension, has put the police and Central Bureau of Investigation at loggerheads. Many police officials want to know how come complainants of CBI-investigated corruption cases have a criminal background. While Jaswinder Kaur continues to evade arrest, it won’t be surprising if she is being helped by a few police officials.

Welcome sight.

Furniture Market on a different track

The Chandigarh Traffic Police conducted a Covid-19 awareness drive at the Furniture Market in Sector 53 adjoining Mohali on Friday and tweeted photos, urging residents to stay safe by observing social distancing, proper handwashing, wearing masks and downloading the Arogya Setu app. While residents appreciated their efforts, some expressed surprise on being able to see the cycling track on the stretch. On normal days, the track is occupied by vehicles loading and unloading furniture and related material or vehicles of customers or even display furniture, leaving cyclists with no choice but to squeeze in with the traffic. While in other parts of the city a fine of Rs 1,000 is slapped for parking on the cycle track, here there is no check on defaulters.

The problem-solver mayor.

Chandigarh mayor turns problem-solver on Twitter

Active on Twitter in Covid times, Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik has earned the reputation of being a problem-solver. For city residents, posting their complaints with pictures of garbage heaps and blocked water drainage, Malik gets the issue sorted out and even posts a picture of the spot after the work is finished much to the satisfaction of Tweeple.

Fined for speeding, they don’t know where to pay up

Even as the Chandigarh Traffic Police have started using the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system to issue e-challans, some residents are still unclear about how to pay e-challans. The traffic police’s official website is set to be inaugurated soon and only fines of offences involving impounded vehicles are being accepted at the Traffic Lines in Sector 29. As a result, many who want to pay the fine for speeding are unclear on where to do so.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra and Rajanbir Singh