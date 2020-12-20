Sections
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking news

Balbir Singh Sidhu has first and last word on home turf, Panchkula DCP’s noble deed wins praise, and more...

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:25 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Balbir Singh Sidhu has first and last word on home turf

“Let our health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, speak first,” said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, interrupting education minister Vijay Inder Singla, who was managing the stage at the launch of the second phase of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme in Mohali on Friday. Singla had just invited state Congress president Sunil Jakhar to address the gathering when the chief minister chose to give Sidhu a chance to speak first at the function at the government school at Behlolpur village. Capt Amarinder Singh agreed to Sidhu’s request to upgrade the school to senior secondary level and name it after 1971 war martyr and Vir Chakra awardee Captain Ami Singh. A sum of Rs 25 lakh will also be given to the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Sohana.

Panchkula DCP’s noble deed wins praise

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa believes in leading by example. The other day, he helped save the life of an accident victim. Handa was leaving work for lunch when he came across a youngster who had met with an accident and was bleeding. The DCP provided him first aid and rushed him to hospital in his vehicle. The officer’s noble deed is winning him appreciation.

In defence of the defence minister’s address

The inaugural function of 4th edition of the Military Literature Festival, which is being held virtually this time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, witnessed a technical glitch at a crucial point when defence minister Rajnath Singh was about to begin his address. When Rajnath Singh started to speak, the technical team did not unmute him and after a few seconds the connection went off. Later in the evening, the organisers sent a press release with Rajnath Singh’s speech.

PU security guards to rescue of campus strays

Security guards at Panjab University have been feeding stray dogs ever since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. The initiative was taken after the campus was closed and the shops shut, leaving no source of food for the stray dogs. The guards are supported by students of PU’s centre for social work.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais

