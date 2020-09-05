Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

No car is too fast for Chandigarh Traffic Police

Officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena has penchant for cars. This could be observed from the tweet he put out about a Ford Mustang driver was sent an e-challan for jumping the traffic signal after a resident clicked a picture of it. “V8 5.0 L engine with a horse power of 460 BHP which goes from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds but not fast enough to save you from a challan by the Chandigarh Traffic Police,” Meena wrote.

Cong members have last laugh as BJP camp fights it out at MC meet

With BJP councillors taking on each other over the location of the animal carcass incineration plant, Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik found herself in a spot during the municipal corporation’s general house meet the other day. Opposing the plant in Sector 25, a woman BJP councillor asked Malik to decide on the location. Malik was mum till the MC commissioner came to her rescue and sarcastically asked if the mayor were to take all decisions, why convene a meeting. A nominated councillor suggested, “Why not toss a coin and decide between Sector 25 and Industrial Area?” Malik skirted the matter, saying only the House has the power to decide on such issues. All this while, Congress councillors could be seen grinning and watching the differences in the BJP camp.

AAP protesters let Covid guard down in Mohali

Whenever protesters hit the street, they forget that we’re living in changed times amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists gathered outside the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, on Friday to seek the dismissal of state social justice minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in connection with the post-matric SC scholarship scam. Many of the protesters were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing. On the one hand, Mohali district has crossed the 4,500 Covid-19 cases mark, while on the other hand no police action was taken against the violators of safety guidelines.

A token of gratitude for their teachers

With no Teachers’ Day celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, students of government schools of Chandigarh took it upon themselves to honour their teachers on the occasion. Principals of government schools said that students made posters and cards for their favourite teachers and handed them over to the schools by Friday. Some students made dance videos for their teachers, while some drew pictures of their favourite teachers.

Chandigarh DGP’s tweet gets him bouquets, brickbats

Social media spares none. A recent tweet by Chandigarh director general of police Sanjay Baniwal sharing the news of his promotion not only got him congratulatory notes but also criticism. Sharing his promotion letter, Baniwal thanked “Prabhu Shri Ram, parents and Guru Ma” along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore. Soon after, congratulatory notes started pouring in for the 1989-batch IPS officer. Gradually, there were tweets that were critical. While the DGP ensured he thanked each of those who congratulated him, he chose to avoid replying to the critical tweets. A netizen reminded him that these promotions are “based on the grace of merit and experience”, while another said: “DGP sahab is ensuring his entry into the good books of the ruling establishment.”

An N-95 and fingers crossed for Panchkula’s civil surgeon

Panchkula district is seeing the highest number of Covid-19 cases per day in September. The daily count is more than 150 and coronavirus is making its presence felt in government offices, including the civil surgeon’s office. Dr Jasjeet Kaur has finally switched from the cloth mask to a safer N-95 and many in the civil surgeon’s office are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping their madam (as they address her) stays safe at such a crucial stage when the district needs her the most.

When being a doctor’s kin doesn’t help at PGI

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is strictly adhering to the protocol of not admitting asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 patients as the facility has been marked for the critically-ill. Recently, a relative of a senior doctor was not admitted to the hospital as he was not having any symptoms and the doctor’s request to admit the person for better monitoring was not accepted. “I’ve bought him an oximeter and asked him to check the saturation levels and stay in touch,” the dejected doctor said.

