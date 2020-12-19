Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament: Ludhiana, Jalandhar continue winning spree on Day 2

Sections
Ludhiana 11 defeated Mohali Legends by 7 wickets on the second day of the ongoing Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

A Ludhiana batsman preparing to take a shot against Patiala during the Trident Cup T-20 Cricket Tournament at the GRD Academy on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Players of Ludhiana 11 and Jalandhar 11 continued their winning spree as both emerged victorious after defeating their opponents in almost one-sided contests on the grounds of Hara Cricket Club and GRD Academy here on Saturday.

Ludhiana 11 defeated Mohali Legends by 7 wickets on the second day of the ongoing Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament. Though Mohali Legends won the toss and decided to bat first, their innings was in a shambles from the very beginning as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 92 in 19.4 overs.

Ravi Inder Singh, who has also played for the Ranji Trophy, scored 20 runs, which was the highest individual score from the side. Sahin contributed with 17 runs. For Ludhiana, left-arm spinner Gurmeher Singh was the ‘wrecker-in-chief’ with 5 for 14 in 3.4 overs. He was ably supported by Harshit Takkar’s 2 for 16.

Ludhiana 11 finished the match with 93 for 3 in 15.3 overs, winning by 7 wickets. Dipin Chitkara (33 runs of 20 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Sunny Pandey 31 not out of 30 balls (4 fours and 1 six) were instrumental in achieving the target and gaining 2 points for their team. Ludhiana 11 at present tops the group with 4 points from 2 matches. Spinner Gurmeher was declared man of the match for his brilliant bowling.



Jalandhar defeats Patiala Colts HRCF

In the second match held at GRD Academy ground, Patiala Colts HRCF won the toss and decided to bat first. But they were in deep trouble from the start as they kept losing wickets and were restricted to 84 all out in 19.4 overs. Fatehveer Singh scored 33 runs in 41 balls.

For Jalandhar, medium pacer Harit Sachar claimed 4 for 13 in 3 overs. Aryan Mehra claimed two wickets for 11 run and Arun Kalia sent two players to pavilion for 19 runs. While batting, Jalandhar achieved the target in 14.5 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Azam Nazar scored a half century (52 in 55 balls) studded with 7 brilliant fours, while Arun Kalia supported him with 19 runs in 17 balls. Harit Sachar of Jalandhar 11 was declared man of the match. With this win Jalandhar got 2 points.

Match Schedule for today

Mohali Legends vs Amandeep Club Amritsar at GRD Academy ground

Patiala Colts HRFC vs Malwa Heroes at Hara cricket ground

