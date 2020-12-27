Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament: Punjab Reds emerge victorious

Players in action during the final match between Punjab Reds and Jalandhar XI at Hara Cricket Ground in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The star-studded Punjab Reds team won the first Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament, defeating Jalandhar XI in a one-sided game at Hara Cricket Academy ground here by 71 runs on Sunday. Jalandhar XI won the toss and decided to bowl first.

IPL player Abhishek Sharma (52 runs in 44 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (16 runs off 16 balls) gave Punjab Reds a flying start of 35 runs in 4 overs.

Later on, Indian player Gurkeerat Mann scored 43 off 31 balls studded with 3 fours and 2 sixes and a late cameo of 37 runs off 14 balls (4 sixes) by Ramandeep Singh helped their team reach 175 for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. None of the Jalandhar XI bowlers could take any wickets.

In response, Jalandhar XI scored 30 runs in 5 overs owing to the partnership between Mandeep (22 of 22 balls) and Azam Nazar. Indian player Sandeep Sharma dealt the first blow, removing Azam Nazar and bowled an economical spell of 2-0-6-1. Jalandhar XI lost wickets at regular intervals after that and could not build a partnership to challenge the score of Punjab Reds. Only Himanshu Satyawan showed some resistance scoring 33 runs off 29 balls with 2 fours and 1 six helping the team reach 104 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Punjab Reds’ left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and right arm leg spinner Mayank Markande bowled spells of 4-0-17-2 and 4-0-24-2 respectively and led their team to victory by 71 runs.

Ramandeep Singh of Punjab Reds won the man of the match award for his match-winning knock of 37 runs off 14 balls. Vinay Chaudhary of Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar, was adjudged the best bowler and Abhishek Sharma of Punjab Reds was declared the best batsman of the tournament. He was the only centurion of the tournament.

Gurkeerat Mann of Punjab Reds was declared the best all-rounder.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar, and Trident group of companies chairman Rajinder Gupta were the chief guests during the closing ceremony. They gave away the prizes to the winners and runners up team. All office-bearers of Punjab Cricket Association were present on the occasion. Inderjit Singh Bindra, former president, BCCI, and former president of Punjab cricket association was also present.