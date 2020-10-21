Tripura government announces special provision for sacked teachers in clerical, staff posts

The Tripura government has announced ahead of the annual Durga Puja that over 4,000 posts would be filled in the home and manpower and employment department coupled with a special provision for over 9,000 school teachers, who were sacked six years ago because of a faulty recruitment process.

The state government has earmarked 4,000 posts for non-technical lower division clerks (LDCs) and multi-tasking staff and another 500 are for constables in Tripura Police.

Altogether 10,323 school teachers, who were sacked six years ago due to the faulty recruitment process, would get relief in age for LDC and multi-tasking employees’ posts.

“The selection tests for the Group C and Group D posts will be conducted through a joint recruitment board. As per the new recruitment rules, the candidates have to appear for written tests and viva voce for 85 and 15 marks, respectively,” said Ratan Lal Nath, state minister for education.

The job aspirants for LDCs and multi-tasking employees need to clear a typewriting test within six months if they don’t have any knowledge of the medium, he added.

“There is a special age-relaxation for the 10,323 sacked school teachers for the posts of LDCs and multi-tasking employees,” said the minister.

In September, the state cabinet had approved that the 10,323 school teachers would get an opportunity to apply for 9,700 Group C non-technical posts that would be notified in a phase-wise manner.

The teachers are eligible to avail the age-relaxation facility until March 31, 2023.

The state government will extend the facility to 9,686 school teachers, including 764 postgraduate, 4,380 graduate and 4,542 undergraduate degree-holders.

Bhaskar Deb, a leader of Amra 10,323, a motley group of the sacked school teachers, has threatened to launch an agitation against the state government’s decision.

“We have demanded a one-time recruitment process for us. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had assured us of something better. But ,the state cabinet approved only age-relaxation for us and that too, for only 4,000 posts. We are not happy with the government’s decision. If our demands are not met, we will launch an agitation,” he said.

Earlier, the Tripura high court (HC) had terminated 10,323 school teachers due to their faulty recruitment process in 2014. The teachers were appointed in postgraduate, graduate and undergraduate posts in different phases since 2010.

The sacked teachers had challenged the HC’s order, when the erstwhile Left Front government was in power.

Though they had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court (SC), the apex court had upheld the HC’s order in 2017.

Of the total 10,323 school teachers, over 8,000 teachers were reappointed on an ad-hoc basis, whose tenure expired on March 31.

The rest of the school teachers got themselves placed in various posts in the state government’s departments.