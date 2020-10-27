Sections
Tripura government withdraws permission to host Durga Puja from a club for violating Covid-19 guidelines

Bharat Ratna Sangha members have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:59 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The state government has ordered a phase-wise immersion of idols to be completed within three days, starting Monday. (Representational photo/AFP)

The West Tripura district administration has withdrawn the permission of organising Durga Puja, which was given to one of the popular clubs in Agartala, for violating the guidelines related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Dr. Shailendra Kumar Yadav, district magistrate (DM), West Tripura, issued a notification on Monday, which stated that Pradyut Dhar Chowdhury, general secretary, Bharat Ratna Sangha that is located at Ushabazar near Agartala Airport, had promises to allow 15 visitors on the club premises at a time, but around 1,000 people had assembled on October 24 both in the evening and at night.

Yadav had withdrawn the permission given to the club for violating Covid-19 safety norms and asked the members to close the pandal by 7 pm on Monday.

The state government has ordered a phase-wise immersion of idols to be completed within three days, starting Monday.



Bharat Ratna Sangha members have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Dhar Chowdhury was not available for a reaction to the notification.

In early October, the Tripura government had issued a set of guidelines, including collection of online subscriptions, reducing number of puja pandals through mutual consultations, avoiding narrow entry and exit systems in the pandals, allowing up to 15 people to visit pandals at a time, and conducting mandatory Covid-19 tests of puja organisers, priests and volunteers and others.

The Tripura high court (HC) had also asked the state government to launch an awareness drive during the Durga puja in a bid to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

Over 640 community Durga pujas were organised in West Tripura district, including over 480 alone in Agartala this year.

Agartala had organised 554 Durga pujas last year.

