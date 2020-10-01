Sections
Tripura man held for raping, attempting to murder woman

Tripura man held for raping, attempting to murder woman

The survivor had gone to her brother’s house, which is situated around one and a km away from her home. On her way back, Hussein forcibly took her to a paddy field and allegedly sexually assaulted her

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:34 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The incident occurred at Melagarh, which is around 55 kms from Tripura’s capital Agartala, on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image)

A man (28) has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman (45) and then trying to kill her by strangulation, the police said.

The incident occurred at Melagarh, which is around 55 kilometres from Tripura’s capital Agartala, on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Maman Hussein, a daily-wage labour, would soon be produced in court, the police said.

The survivor had gone to her brother’s house, which is situated around one and a km away from her home. On her way back home, Hussein, a local resident, forcibly took her to an adjacent paddy field and allegedly sexually assaulted her.



The survivor had a narrow escape, as Hussein tried to strangulate her following the sexual assault, the police said.

Hussein was unknown to the rape survivor, who was released by local hospital authorities after a preliminary medical check-up, the police added.

Her family members have registered a complaint against Hussein.

The police have booked Hussein under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We arrested the accused (Hussein) on Wednesday. He will be produced in a court today (Thursday). We are investigating the case,” said Sukanta Bhattacharya, officer in-charge, Melagarh police station.

