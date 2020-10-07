Tripura scribes write to PM, home minister about CM’s statement against media

The media persons in Tripura have sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and the Press Council of India (PCI) regarding chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s controversial statements about the press fraternity.

Deb, who had attended a programme at Sabroom in the state’s South district on September 11, had said that some “overexcited” newspapers are trying to confuse the public over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation and he would not forgive them.

Tripura Assembly of Journalists (TAJ), an apex organisation of the media persons in the state, drew the attention of the PM, Shah and the PCI authorities that at least six journalists were assaulted across Tripura since Deb’s controversial remarks.

Though complaints were lodged, there has been no progress in investigation of any of the cases, the media persons said.

“...even during the Emergency in the 70s, the media didn’t face such a demoralising situation. The media is an independent body of newspapers, electronic channels and news portals, which follow their own in-house policy and guidelines ...The attack on journalists and creation of undue pressure on the media are undemocratic,” stated the TAJ’s letter.

Subal Kumar Dey and Sekhar Datta, chairman and convener of TAJ, respectively, signed the letter.

Earlier, the media persons had given a three-day deadline to CM Deb to withdraw his controversial remarks. The CM said he did not want to hurt anyone in his September 11 speech after the deadline expired.

The media persons also met Tripura Governor RK Bais regarding the issue and had protested wearing black ribbons on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.