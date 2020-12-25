Sections
Tripura to give jobs to families of political violence victims

The state government constituted a Ratan Lal Nath-led six-member committee on December 22 to scrutinise the applications received for the jobs

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:03 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Representational image. (AP)

Tripura will provide government jobs to a member each of the families of people killed in political violence since March 2018, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The families have been petitioning the government for jobs.

The state government constituted a Nath-led six-member committee on December 22 to scrutinise the applications received for the jobs. The committee scrutinised 10 applications at its first meeting on Thursday and found seven of them eligible. But it recommended jobs for six as one of the eligible applicants was found lacking the requisite educational qualification.

Nath said the state Cabinet will consider giving the ineligible candidate financial assistance or relaxation in educational qualification.

“After forming the government in 2018, we received many applications for government jobs from these families throughout the state,” Nath said.

He said that the jobseekers would need to fulfil required educational qualification criteria.

