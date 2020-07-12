Sections
Home / Cities / Truck-car collision snuffs out two lives in Yamunanagar

Truck-car collision snuffs out two lives in Yamunanagar

Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit the victims’ car and its driver fled the spot

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Two men were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Yamunanagar late on Saturday.

The deceased are Prajwal of Fatehpur village and Vikrant of Nabh village.

Vikrant was son of local Congress leader Bodhraj, a former aide of ex-MLA Akram Khan.

Ghaseetu Ram, a relative of the victims, who is also the complainant in the case, said, “Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit their car and its driver fled the spot. Both were taken to a hospital, but were declared brought dead upon arrival.”



An FIR was registered under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC at Jagadhri City police station on Sunday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.