Truck-car collision snuffs out two lives in Yamunanagar
Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit the victims’ car and its driver fled the spot
Two men were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Yamunanagar late on Saturday.
The deceased are Prajwal of Fatehpur village and Vikrant of Nabh village.
Vikrant was son of local Congress leader Bodhraj, a former aide of ex-MLA Akram Khan.
Ghaseetu Ram, a relative of the victims, who is also the complainant in the case, said, “Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit their car and its driver fled the spot. Both were taken to a hospital, but were declared brought dead upon arrival.”
An FIR was registered under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC at Jagadhri City police station on Sunday.