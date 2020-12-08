Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured

Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured

PUNE: A 64-year-old restaurant owner was left with a fractured leg after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler as he was crossing a junction in Khed on Saturday.The injured man was...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:01 IST

By HTC,

PUNE: A 64-year-old restaurant owner was left with a fractured leg after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler as he was crossing a junction in Khed on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as Ramesh Vithoba Gore a resident of Chakan.

The driver fled the spo,t however, the injured man was rushed to a hospital by onlookers.

“The case was registered only yesterday (Monday) night. We had called his children but they could not come in today.



The container truck is suspected to be registered in Hingoli area of Maharashtra.

“There is a chowk that brings traffic from three major roads to one place, where the accident happened. There is a signal but the traffic is also heavy. One road brings traffic from Pune, Shikrapur, Talegaon; the other brings traffic from Ambethan, and one connects Chakan to highway. And a little ahead of the accident spot, a flyover begins. It’s an accident-prone chowk,” said Police Naik S Chaudhury of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134, and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station against the unidentified container driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organises Annual Appreciation Day with all zeal
Dec 08, 2020 20:43 IST
‘I tried to really spin it up’: Swepson reveals how he tackled Kohli
Dec 08, 2020 20:44 IST
Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Dec 08, 2020 20:42 IST
Children learn more from storytelling than demonstrative activities
Dec 08, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.