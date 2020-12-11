Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Truck crushes 19-year-old woman to death in Ludhiana

Truck crushes 19-year-old woman to death in Ludhiana

The driver of the truck managed to escape

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 19-year-old woman died while her father suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sahnewal on Thursday evening. After the accident, the driver of the truck managed to escape, leaving his vehicle on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Simran Kaur of Dharod village. Her father Gurmeet Singh has suffered multiple injuries and admitted to a private hospital in Doraha.

An FIR has been registered following the statement of Makhan Singh, uncle of the woman.

He said that his brother Gurmeet Singh and his daughter Simran Kaur were going to Sahnewal on a motorcycle.



“When they reached the main road in Sahnewal, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from the rear. As a result, both of them fell on the road and Simran was crushed under the tyres of the truck,” he added.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused truck driver, identified as Paramjit Singh of Kotla village of Fatehgarh Sahib.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Mumbai Police files sixth FIR against Cox and Kings
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Swachh Survekshan 2021: Ludhiana MC honours sanitation champions
by HT Correspondent
Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha’s Kandhamal
by Debabrata Mohanty
UP govt plans to distribute tractors to 69 ‘lucky’ farmers
by Brajendra K Parashar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.