Truck crushes 19-year-old woman to death in Ludhiana

A 19-year-old woman died while her father suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sahnewal on Thursday evening. After the accident, the driver of the truck managed to escape, leaving his vehicle on the spot.

The victim has been identified as Simran Kaur of Dharod village. Her father Gurmeet Singh has suffered multiple injuries and admitted to a private hospital in Doraha.

An FIR has been registered following the statement of Makhan Singh, uncle of the woman.

He said that his brother Gurmeet Singh and his daughter Simran Kaur were going to Sahnewal on a motorcycle.

“When they reached the main road in Sahnewal, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from the rear. As a result, both of them fell on the road and Simran was crushed under the tyres of the truck,” he added.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused truck driver, identified as Paramjit Singh of Kotla village of Fatehgarh Sahib.

A hunt is on to nab him, he added.