Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Truck driver held for death of two in Pinjore road mishap

Truck driver held for death of two in Pinjore road mishap

The accused is a resident of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A truck driver involved in an accident that had led to the death of two people in Pinjore was arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused, Yadu Kumar of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, was held on the complaint of Kishan Vir of Uttar Pradesh. On December 28, Vir was taking his grandmother and uncle to Pinjore on a motorcycle when a truck coming from Baddi side had hit the bike.

His injured uncle was admitted to a government hospital in Kalka where he died during treatment and his grandmother died at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases, by far the highest total in the world
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 
by Malyaban Ghosh
Sebi fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
by Kalpana Pathak
Vehicle sales sustain their momentum in December
by Malyaban Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.