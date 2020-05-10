Truck driver, pvt firm employee with travel history found Covid positive in Panchkula

A truck driver who recently visited Shimla, and a private firm employee who had returned to work in Baddi after the lockdown relaxations, are the latest Covid-19 positive patients in Panchkula district.

So far, 22 cases have been confirmed, of which 18 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital, one of them on Sunday.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said a 33-year-old man, resident of Majri village near Sector 1, and a 44-year-old male resident of Sector 19, were found positive for coronavirus on Sunday. She said both men were admitted in the isolation ward of civil hospital, Sector 6, and health teams were carrying out their contact tracing.

The 33-year-old man was tested during random sampling of 10 drivers of the Majri Chowk Truck Operators Union on May 6. The other nine drivers are negative.

The private firm employee patient himself approached the civil hospital on May 5 after feeling unwell.

“Teams have been deputed to carry out surveillance in both localities. The process for making areas in Majri Chowk and Sector 19 as containment zones has been initiated,” said Dr Kaur.

BOTH TRAVELLED TO HIMACHAL

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajiv Narwal said the driver had recently visited Himachal Pradesh. “He had gone to an area near Shimla on May 3 to unload some stock at a HPMC godown and returned thereafter. His family members will be tested and put in isolation,” he added.

The private company employee had returned to work in Baddi in the hill state after relaxations in the lockdown.

Dr Narwal said he travelled to work with 14 other employees, 12 from Panchkula and two from Zirakpur, in a company bus. “The company had arranged for a hotel accommodation for its employees. The positive man stayed in the hotel for few days before returning back on May 5 as he felt sick,” he said.

Eight of his immediate family contacts have been identified and will be isolated. The employees who travelled with him in the same bus are being traced.

FIVE KIN OF RAJIV COLONY MAN NEGATIVE

The five family members of a 44-year-old milk vendor-cum-confectioner from Rajiv Colony near Sector 17, tested negative on Sunday. The man had tested positive on Friday, following which a part of the colony was declared a containment zone and the remaining as buffer zone on Saturday. Those tested were his wife, 65-year-old mother, 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

Around 100 contacts of the man, both primary and secondary, have been traced. These comprise his family members, customers, neighbours and other locals, who are also being tested.

Meanwhile, a day after a 27-year-old female mess assistant at the Sector 5 police station tested positive, reports of five woman constables are awaited. The constables are her immediate contacts as they shared accommodation at the women police station.

80-YR-OLD RECOVERS AFTER 30 DAYS IN HOSPITAL

An 80-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, who tested positive on April 9, has recovered after a month in the hospital.

A resident of Bakshiwala village, Pinjore, the elderly man was discharged from the civil hospital on Sunday. He, along with two other men from Pinjore, had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sikar, Rajasthan, in March.

While returning home, he thanked the hospital doctors and staff, and invited them for an Eid feast.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district is now four, with two cases reported on Sunday and one each on Friday and Saturday.