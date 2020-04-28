Sections
Home / Cities / Truck drives arrested with 7kg poppy husk in Mohali

Truck drives arrested with 7kg poppy husk in Mohali

The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police arrested a truck driver with 7kg poppy husk from a naka in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi.

Police said the accused’s truck was stopped at a naka that was setup to check curfew violations near Cheema Broilers on Airport Road .

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act at Phase 1 police station and sent to judicial custody.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.