Truck drives arrested with 7kg poppy husk in Mohali
The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:04 IST
Police arrested a truck driver with 7kg poppy husk from a naka in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi.
Police said the accused’s truck was stopped at a naka that was setup to check curfew violations near Cheema Broilers on Airport Road .
The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act at Phase 1 police station and sent to judicial custody.