Truck rams into motorcycle in Chakan, 1 dead

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning in Chakan after a truck rammed into his motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Pravin Nanasaheb Gade, a resident of Pune who worked at an agriculture machinery company in Pune.

The incident took place around 8am near the Hindustan bio-diesel petrol pump in Bhasegaon, Chakan. The deceased was riding a KTM motorbike registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad when he lost control after a truck allegedly rammed into him from behind. After the impact, Gade fell down from his bike and the truck ran over his head, according to police.

The truck driver has been identified as Shashikumar Baburao Muley, 46, a resident of Dehugaon, Pune, and arrested by police.



A man named Ajit Dafal, 24, a resident of Gavadivasti, Shirur has lodged a complaint in the matter.

A case under sections 279, 338, 304(a), 427 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chakan police station against the truck driver. Police sub-inspector GN Patange of Chakan police station is investigating the case

