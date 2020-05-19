Truck topples during nullah-cleaning work in Thane

Sections
A truck, which was collecting silt during the nullah-cleaning at Talaopali in Thane toppled into a drain on Monday. No one was injured.

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:01 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

A truck fell into a nullah while carrying out nullah-cleaning work in Thane on Monday. (HT Photo)

“The municipal corporation has started cleaning drains in Thane as part of pre-monsoon work. The truck was collecting the silt removed from the nullah, near Moreshwar Kamal society. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a nullah,” said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) official from, Thane.

The driver was not injured. “The RDMC team reached the spot with a JCB to remove the truck which from the drain,” added the official.

