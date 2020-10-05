Trucks rams into parked truck in Ludhiana; driver killed, two injured

A truck driver was killed and two men injured after the former rammed his vehicle into a parked truck near Dhandari bridge on National Highway 44 on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aarif, 32, of Uttar Pradesh. The injured men could not be identified as they left ESIC Hospital after first aid.

“The trucks collided around 8.30am. Some onlookers called the ambulance and sent them to the hospital. While Aarif was declared dead, the injured men escaped from the hospital,” said ASI Jagdeep Singh, in-charge at Kanganwal police post.

The driver of the parked truck fled the spot after the accident. He had been booked for causing death due to negligence, the ASI added.