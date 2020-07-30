Trucks seized with goats worth ₹85 lakh

Palghar Police have seized goats worth around ₹85 lakh at Talasari in Palghar. The state government has banned sale of goats in open markets and has allowed only online sale in view of Bakri Eid scheduled this week.

Many of the goats died as the transporters did not provide them with food and water during the journey. The carcasses of the animals were then dumped on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Various types of vehicles like trucks, tempos, pickup vans, cars loaded with the goats have been chased and stopped from entering Mumbai at Talasari, Vasai, Manor, Virar, Kasa and Waliv areas by the respective police stations.

Palghar Police have also detained men accompanying the goats which were brought from Gujarat and Rajasthan to be sold in open markets in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and nearby areas, said sub-inspector Sachin Navadkar, public relations officer, Palghar Police.

“We have registered cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Motor Vehicles Act. Trucks loaded with goats have also been arriving from Uttar Pradesh, besides Rajasthan and Gujarat and many vehicles have been stopped on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border at Talasari in Palghar district, while smaller vehicles like cars and pick-up vans managed to sneak into the state but were caught at Manor, Virar and Vasai,” said Navadkar.

Most of the trucks entered the state at Talasari in the early hours of Monday and the animals were dumped in the vehicles without following rules of transportation, said Navadkar.

Talasari police caught two men in a Nissan Evalia who had dumped four goats with their necks and limbs tied on the rear seat.

“Manor police intercepted a tempo carrying 52 goats worth ₹10 lakh while we caught a pick-up van illegally transporting goats worth ₹51 lakh,” said Navadkar adding that none of the trucks or vehicles had the permission or documents to permit the transportation of the goats.

Police confirmed that the price of goats seized between Monday and Tuesday is more than ₹85 lakh.