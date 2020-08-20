Sections
Home / Cities / Trucks with illegal mining material should not be let off easily: HC

Trucks with illegal mining material should not be let off easily: HC

It also came before court that since April, 201 FIRs have been registered and 299 vehicles have been confiscated. Seeing the gravity of the situation, the court had made director, department of mines and geology, Punjab as party in the case.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:08 IST

By Surender Sharma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The court was hearing bail pleas of 18 persons filed in June against an FIR registered in May 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chandigarh Trucks carrying illegal mining material should not be let off easily, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said, while dismissing the bail pleas of 18 accused in a case reported in SBS Nagar.

The high court bench of justice Arun Kumar Tyagi observed that the confiscation of the vehicles will not be dependent solely on the basis of conviction of the accused, when the use of the vehicles for illegal mining may be proved by documentary evidence.

The court was hearing bail pleas of 18 persons filed in June against an FIR registered in May 2020. The petitioners are alleged to be owners/drivers of 29 tippers (out of which eight tippers were filled with sand), two Poclain machines, two canters and one motorcycle found on the unauthorised site for illegal mining. It also came before court that since April, 201 FIRs have been registered and 299 vehicles have been confiscated. Seeing the gravity of the situation, the court had made director, department of mines and geology, Punjab as party in the case.

“Due to undesirable human interference with forces of nature, calamities, which were a few years back considered to be un-scientific fiction or remote possibilities, have turned into harsh realities and become nightmares in many parts of the world, endangering human life and even posing a threat to the very existence of mankind if remedial measures are not taken,” the bench observed, adding that remedial steps by the state be taken in two weeks and court be informed of the same.



MEASURES LISTED OUT BY STATE BEFORE COURT

For monitoring movement of vehicles, the mining department is developing a portal for online booking, registration and tracking of vehicles. Punjab has requested the Centre for implementing the mining surveillance system. The District Legal Committee and the District Level Environment Management Cell are to be substituted by District Mineral Foundation. DCs have been told to conduct review meetings on status of complaints and FIRs registered. DCs told to take action against officials for non-filing/delay in filing of FIRs.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.