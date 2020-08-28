Twelve sandalwood trees stolen from NDA, Khadakwasla; one held

PUNE Uttamnagar police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for stealing twelve sandalwood trees from the restricted area of National Defence Academy (NDA) between August 1 - 21.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by the NDA security guard after informing the senior officials of the academy.

Police have arrested one person identified as Lakhan Vitthal Hilam ( 34), a resident of Aglambe, in connection with the case. His two other associates are still at large and a police team has been sent to nab them.

Sunil Pandharkar, Uttamnagar police station incharge, said, “The area from where the sandalwood trees were stolen is remote as it is a mountainous area with thick tree cover. The accused and two of his accomplices entered the restricted area and axed the trees.”

“We have arrested Hilam and on the lookout for two others. The sandalwood trees must have been cut during the night and it is difficult to enter the area during the day. Hilam will be produced before the court on Saturday,” he said.

NDA security guard Sanjay More ( 54) in his complaint to the police stated that the theft took place during night time between August 1 and 21 from the restricted NDA area through trespassing.

A total of 12 sandalwood trees worth Rs 18,000 were stolen during the theft, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 447 ( criminal trespass), 379 ( theft ) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Rules, 1964 ( Section 4).