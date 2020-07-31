Twin cops succumb to Covid 10 days apart

Ten days after a constable from Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar died due to Covid-19, his twin brother, a constable with Ambernath police station succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

The brothers had joined the Maharashtra Police force together in 1991.

Dilip Ghodke, 56, died on July 20, while undergoing treatment. His brother Jaysingh Ghodke, who was also receiving treatment for Covid-19, died at Mamta Hospital in Dombivli on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 4, Pramod Shewale said, “Both brothers were undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and succumbed to the disease. They both were working throughout the pandemic and were infected while performing their duty.”

Two days after Dilip died, Jaysingh fell sick, following which he tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a Covid hospital in Ulhasnagar and later shifted to Dombivli after his condition worsened.

According to the Ambernath police, Jaysingh was tested on July 21, however, his report came negative. On July 23, he suffered from fever and breathlessness.

“We had appointed two policemen for his caretaking. Later, he was tested again, and his result came positive on July 28. He was then shifted to the Covid care centre at Savlaram Sports Complex in Dombivli. On July 29, he was shifted to Mamta Hospital as his health condition had worsened. He succumbed on Thursday around 6.30am,” said SN Dhumal, senior inspector, Ambernath police station.

Jaisingh’s son Manish Ghodke, 21, said, “My father was working throughout the pandemic. He suffered a lot with the disease, however, we are very grateful to the entire police team for supporting us till the end and also taking care of my father.”