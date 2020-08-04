Twin mishaps in Jhajjar claim six lives

Sections
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 03:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Six persons, including a brother-sister duo, were killed in two separate road accidents in Jhajjar on Monday.

In the first incident, a couple and their daughter died after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle near Gwalison village.

The deceased are Om Parkash, 45, his wife Sushila, 40, and their daughter Manisha, 10. The family hailed from Dhanonda village in Mahendergarh.

As per the information, the accident took place when they were on their way to Badli from Dhanonda.



A police spokesman said the victims’ bodies have been sent to civil hospital in Jhajjar for postmortem examination and their family has been informed.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the second mishap, a 26-year-old man, his sister and her son died after the car they were travelling in rammed into an oil tanker on the western peripheral expressway near Badli.

The deceased are Gaurav, his sister Preeti and her 10-month-old son Aarush.

Gaurav had gone to Jhajjar’s Badli to take his sister and nephew to their parents’ home in Sonepat on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

An FIR under similar IPC sections has been registered against the tanker driver and a probe has been launched.

TWO DIE IN FATEHABAD CRASH

In another accident, a man and his daughter were killed after their bike rammed into a blue bull near Fatehabad’s Mohammadpur Rohi village.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said the 42-year-old man, Amit, and his 10-year-old daughter Anu of Munshiwali village were killed while his wife Santosh and three children got injured after their bike rammed into a blue bull.

“The incident took place around 5pm when the man, along with five members of his family, was going to Mohammadpur Rohi village from Jhalania to celebrate Rakhi with his in-laws. The survivors are undergoing treatment at the Agroha medical college,” the spokesman added.

