Sections
Home / Cities / Two Afghan trucks enter India for 1st time after Pak allows transit

Two Afghan trucks enter India for 1st time after Pak allows transit

Traders say that besides allowing hurdle-free entry of Afghan exports, Pakistan should also consider the opening of trade with India from the Wagah border

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:15 IST

By Anil Sharma, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The ICP usually sees an annual trade of around Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore with Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively. (HT File)

Amritsar Six days after Pakistan announced the resumption of Afghan exports to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade, the first consignment of goods crossed over to India in two trucks on Saturday. All covid-19 related protocols were followed. “Two trucks of licorice (mulethi) entered the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, on Saturday,” said a senior Customs official in Amritsar.

“We had information that seven-eight trucks of Afghan goods would enter India, and we had made arrangements accordingly,” said a senior official of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), which oversees the ICP’s affairs.

Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Association president Anil Mehra said, “Pakistan has deliberately been creating hurdles in Afghan export to India. After a two-month long hiatus, Indian authorities allowed Afghan exports in the last week of May. The Pakistan government has also not been allowing movement of goods from Pakistan’s Chaman and Torkham borders with Afghanistan. Trade is victim of cheap politics of Pakistan.” The ICP usually sees an annual trade of around Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore with Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively.

Mehra added that besides allowing hurdle-free entry of Afghan exports to India, Pakistan should also consider the opening of trade with India from the Wagah border. Pakistan had shut trade with India and stopped operations of the Samjhauta Express after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.



India had suspended trade activities at the border on March 13 as a precautionary measure, against the covid-19 outbreak. Following this, Pakistan had also closed its border with India. Indian authorities had resumed suspended activities with covid-linked precautions on May 28, but Pakistan did not reciprocate. Two Afghan trucks, which had been stranded before the closure of the border, entered India on May 28.

Truck drivers and porters hope for resumption of their livelihood. “We hear that 20-25 trucks a day will enter from Afghanistan once trade resumes fully. Thousands of porters and truck drivers hope to get back their jobs then. Trade with Pakistan must also open,” said Amarjit Singh Shinda, president, Truck Drivers’ Union, at Attari.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch
Jul 18, 2020 20:13 IST
Panipat double-murder: Police clueless about culprits
Jul 18, 2020 20:12 IST
Hamilton takes Hungarian Grand Prix pole position
Jul 18, 2020 20:11 IST
I-T dept to begin voluntary tax compliance e-campaign from Monday
Jul 18, 2020 20:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.