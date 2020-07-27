Sections
Home / Cities / Two aides of Moga gangster held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Two aides of Moga gangster held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused were involved in a firing incident in Buttar village.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two days after gangster Navdeep Singh Navi, alias John Buttar, and his four aides were nabbed following a shootout in Kharar on Friday, two more of his accomplices were arrested in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The CIA staff of the Ludhiana Rural police recovered a .32-bore pistol, a magazine and two bullets from their possession. A motorcycle that they robbed in Moga has also been recovered.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Bagga, of Lakkha village and Manpreet Singh of Manuke village of Hathur.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused were involved in a firing incident in Buttar village. The duo was arrested following a tip-off, he added.



A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Hathur police station.

They were produced before a court on Sunday and sent in police remand till August 1 for questioning.

Buttar, who hails from Moga, and his four aides, including Kulwinder Singh and Parminder Singh, alias Pinda, residents of Buttar Kalan village in Moga; and Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh, residents of Samrala, Ludhiana, were arrested in Kharar on Friday.

Buttar was wanted in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and extortion.

He was on Sunday discharged from PGIMER where he was admitted for two bullet injuries on his legs, suffered during the encounter at Aman Homes in Kharar.

