Sections
Home / Cities / Two arrested for defying lockdown, organising Iftar party in Jewar

Two arrested for defying lockdown, organising Iftar party in Jewar

The police on Friday evening arrested two persons and booked 19 others for attending an Iftar party and violating lockdown norms in Jewar. The organisers were identified as Pappu and Mausam,...

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The police on Friday evening arrested two persons and booked 19 others for attending an Iftar party and violating lockdown norms in Jewar. The organisers were identified as Pappu and Mausam, residents of Jewar.

Ajay Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that any kind of social, religious, cultural gathering is prohibited during the lockdown. “We received information on Friday evening that some people were attending an Iftar party outside Jama Masjid in Chaudhaiya Mohalla. A police team reached the spot and found over 21 people having Iftar together without maintaining social distance. This was a violation of the lockdown norms,” he said.

Aggarwal said that during interrogation, the police came to know that the two organisers Pappu and Mausam had also made an announcement from the local mosque and urged locals to participate in the Iftar party.

“The two organisers were arrested while 19 others were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. We have advised people to pray and have Iftar at home and maintain social distancing,” he said.



Gautam Budh Nagar district has recorded 159 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases. Of them, 94 persons have been cured while 65 are being treated at hospitals.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details
May 03, 2020 01:44 IST
Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.