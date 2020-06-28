Two arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Sections
Also, 20 habitual offenders rounded up and taken into preventive custody under Operation Rat Hunt

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Ludhiana police arrested two drug peddlers and conducted a search for the arrest of habitual offenders in the city on Saturday under the Operation Rat Hunt.

In the first case, the Shimlapuri police arrested Princepal Singh alias Prince of New Janta Nagar and seized 51gm narcotic powder from him.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jarkiranjit Singh Teja said the accused was arrested from near the Matharoo Chowk in Shimlapuri following a tip-off. The police recovered the contraband from his pocket, he added.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station.



He said important information is expected from the accused during investigation.

In another case, the Focal Point police arrested Tejvir Singh alias Ajay Kumar of Prem Colony of Nandpur and seized 850gm hashish from his possession.

He was arrested from near the Dhandhri Bridge, when he was coming towards Sanjay Gandhi Colony to deliver the consignment.

A case under sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Focal point police station.

“The police also conducted a special checking at Giaspura flats, Shimlapuri, Division number 6 and Daba areas and took 20 habitual offenders into preventive custody,” he said.

