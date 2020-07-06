Sections
Two arrested for duping 38-yr-old; booked under anti-superstition act

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Two persons have been arrested for duping a woman of Rs 15,000, by having her believe that her missing gold could be brought back by performing a puja.

The arrested have been identified as Ashish Chimanlal Kamble (28), a transgender, and Sunita Deepak Kamble (40), according to the police.

“The complainant is a cleaner, and had lost some gold jewellery last year. The accused performed a puja and had her believe that it will help her retrieve the lost gold,” said sub-inspector (PSI) VS Mohite of Samarth police station.

Through multiple transactions, the complainant paid them Rs 15,000 in the past seven months, according to the police.



The gold jewellery is believed to have been given by the complainant’s minor son to his friend.

There is a third person, along with the two arrested, who was involved in the crime, according to the complainant.

The accused threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to pay the money on multiple occasions for the puja that was conducted at her home, according to her complaint.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered against the three at Samarth police station.

