Sections
Home / Cities / Two arrested for forging documents for e-passes

Two arrested for forging documents for e-passes

The Navi Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested two men who forged documents to apply for e-passes during the lockdown. The accused made money by charging the applicants between...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Navi Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested two men who forged documents to apply for e-passes during the lockdown. The accused made money by charging the applicants between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 for their illegal services.

The accused duo, identified as Navnath Dabde, 37, and Ishwar Shinde, 30, had been applying for passes since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March. In the last four months, they applied for around 40 e-passes, the police suspect.

Dabde, a driver, was rendered jobless during the lockdown. He decided to partner with Shinde, a real estate agent to commit the forgeries. The duo started getting clients through word of mouth after they successfully tricked the system early in April.

Prior to the relaxation of lockdown rules, passes of those residing outside Navi Mumbai were not approved by the city police as local address proof was essential.



“The duo used to forge the address on the Aadhaar card of applicants from outside Navi Mumbai. Using a made-up reason, they would apply for the pass and get it approved,” said NB Kolhatkar, senior inspector, central unit.

After police received a tip-off, they set up a sting operation with a dummy customer and contacted the accused.

The men were called to meet in Belapur, near the police commissioner’s office on Friday, where they were taken into custody after they told the dummy customer how they would get the e-pass approval.

So far, police have found 15 persons who paid the men for the passes. An investigation is on to find out how many other passes were issued using fake documents. Officers said that not all the passes applied for by the duo were approved.

Dabde and Shinde do not have a prior criminal history. They have been remanded in police custody till Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.