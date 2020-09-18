Two arrested for murder of Delhi cab driver, two still on the run

The Ghaziabad police late Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Delhi cab driver whose body was found in a car, left abandoned at the Mohan Nagar intersection on September 12. The police were searching for four suspects who had last booked the cab, and whom they believe had murdered the driver.

The police had identified the body as that of driver Sikandar Paswan, 30, who hailed from Jharkhand and lived with his family in Sriniwaspuri, Delhi. Post-mortem reports indicated that Paswan had died of a severe head injury.

Police since then have been on the lookout for the four men who had booked the cab and they arrested two of them from Naagdwar area of Sahibabad late Thursday. Police said they signalled the two men on a motorcycle to stop but they tried speeding away; however, their motorcycle skidded and they fell on the road. In the meantime, their two accomplices, who were on another motorcycle, fled the spot.

Those arrested were identified as Ashu Sharma, a resident of Loni, and Sohan Pal, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi. The other two who fled were identified as Ranjeet Kumar and Anshul Kumar.

“The four men had planned to rob the cab driver. They met Paswan at Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and offered him ₹200 per person for a drop to Anand Vihar ISBT. They were planning to rob him of his car and valuables. Near Barapullah flyover, they made Paswan stop the car and overpowered him. One of them hit him on his head with a weapon,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

The police said the suspects later drove the cab, a Swift Dzire, to Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad. Paswan had died by then. “At Mohan Nagar, the four heard a police van approaching and they fled, leaving the car behind. Paswan’s family lodged a case of murder and our teams tracked the four men using CCTV footage and also through electronic surveillance,” Verma said. The police said the two men on the run will be arrested soon.