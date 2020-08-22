Sections
Two arrested for murdering auto driver on Airport Road in Mohali

Two arrested for murdering auto driver on Airport Road in Mohali

As per the police, they used to work with the victim and had an old rivalry with him over his relations with a woman.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The body was recovered from Airport Road on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

The Zirakpur police claim to have solved the murder of an auto driver on Aero City road, within 24 hours, with the arrest of two accused on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Aman and Pramod Sharma, also auto drivers and residents of Gulabgarh Road, Derabassi. As per the police, they used to work with the victim, Harwinder Singh of Gulabgarh Road, and had an old rivalry with him over his relations with a woman.

Police had recovered Singh’s body from Airport Road on Thursday morning. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Zirakpur police station.

