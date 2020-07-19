Sections
Home / Cities / Two arrested for robbing bank with lighter gun

Two arrested for robbing bank with lighter gun

Two days after two men robbed ₹4.16 lakh from a Koparkhairane bank at gunpoint, Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested the duo from Chembur. The two arrested accused had planned...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:31 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Two days after two men robbed ₹4.16 lakh from a Koparkhairane bank at gunpoint, Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested the duo from Chembur. The two arrested accused had planned the robbery owing to no income during the lockdown.

Police also found that the gun that they used was a lighter. Sources said the duo had watched popular crime shows to plan the robbery.

The accused have been identified as Bhushan Chaudhari, 26, and Swapnil Sapkal, 19, both unemployed.

On Thursday afternoon, the duo entered Saraswat Bank posing as customers around lunchtime. They were wearing masks and gloves and waited till there was less number of customers.



One of them then brandished a knife at the branch manager while the other pulled out the fake gun. They also attacked a female employee with a knife and robbed ₹4.16 lakh from the cash counter and fled on a motorbike.

The police formed five teams led by inspector Nishikant Vishwakar and assistant inspector Wasim Shaikh and nabbed the accused early on Saturday in a raid.

“We have arrested the duo and recovered ₹68,000 cash along with the weapons. They have been remanded in custody till Thursday,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 outbreak: Mumbai stable, other districts in Maharashtra cause for concern
Jul 19, 2020 01:04 IST
Coronavirus shows no signs of slowing in Maharashtra
Jul 19, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra’s coronavirus fight enters battle mode as cases cross 3-lakh mark
Jul 19, 2020 01:00 IST
12th fatality in Chandigarh, highest singl-day spike of 31 new cases
Jul 19, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.