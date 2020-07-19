Two arrested for robbing bank with lighter gun

Two days after two men robbed ₹4.16 lakh from a Koparkhairane bank at gunpoint, Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested the duo from Chembur. The two arrested accused had planned the robbery owing to no income during the lockdown.

Police also found that the gun that they used was a lighter. Sources said the duo had watched popular crime shows to plan the robbery.

The accused have been identified as Bhushan Chaudhari, 26, and Swapnil Sapkal, 19, both unemployed.

On Thursday afternoon, the duo entered Saraswat Bank posing as customers around lunchtime. They were wearing masks and gloves and waited till there was less number of customers.

One of them then brandished a knife at the branch manager while the other pulled out the fake gun. They also attacked a female employee with a knife and robbed ₹4.16 lakh from the cash counter and fled on a motorbike.

The police formed five teams led by inspector Nishikant Vishwakar and assistant inspector Wasim Shaikh and nabbed the accused early on Saturday in a raid.

“We have arrested the duo and recovered ₹68,000 cash along with the weapons. They have been remanded in custody till Thursday,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.