Sections
Home / Cities / Two arrested for stealing electronic items from Bhiwandi godown

Two arrested for stealing electronic items from Bhiwandi godown

Two people were arrested for breaking into a godown and stealing electronic gadgets worth Rs40.50 lakh.The theft took place on April 21 in a company’s godown at Wadpa area of Bhiwandi and the...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two people were arrested for breaking into a godown and stealing electronic gadgets worth Rs40.50 lakh.

The theft took place on April 21 in a company’s godown at Wadpa area of Bhiwandi and the police registered a case against unknown persons under sections 454, 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code.

The Bhiwandi rural police scanned the CCTV footage which had captured the two in the godown.

Senior police inspector, crime branch, Vyankat Andhale said, “Through our sources, we have received information about two residents of Dabhad village who were heard hatching a plan to loot the godown. We picked up Yash Dongare, 39, and Yogesh Patil, 35. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. We have recovered a TV set and mobile phones worth Rs30,69 lakh from them. They will be produced in court tomorrow.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.