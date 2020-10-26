Sections
Home / Cities / Two arrested with MD worth Rs 10.6 lakh in Katraj

Two arrested with MD worth Rs 10.6 lakh in Katraj

PUNE: Two men were arrested for being in possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10.6 lakh in Katraj on Sunday. The two were identified as Visarat Ali Sana Ulla (32), a resident of...

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Two men were arrested for being in possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10.6 lakh in Katraj on Sunday.

The two were identified as Visarat Ali Sana Ulla (32), a resident of Swapnola building in Balajinagar, Dhankawadi, Pune and a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, and Brijesh Upendra Sharma (38), a resident of Dongri in Mumbai, according to the police.

The two were intercepted in a white Swift Dzire car near a building along the Pune-Mumbai bypass road. Upon inspection, they were found to be in possession of 212.650 gram of MD, according to the police.

The arrest was made by a team of anti-extortion squad (east) led by assistant police inspector (API) BM Raikar.



“They bring it from Mumbai. So far, it looks like it is their first case. We are interrogating their sources and have a few suspects in the form of suppliers,” said API Raikar.

Along with the narcotic substance, the police recovered the car registered in Pune to a travel company, two mobile phones, and cash worth Rs 1,000 from the two. The total worth of all goods recovered by the police was estimated to be Rs 15,70,000.

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 (NDPS) was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the two.

