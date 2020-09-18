Two bodies recovered from Greater Noida; one of woman and another of a boy reported missing

A woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was found dead, with severe injury marks on her face and neck, in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Wednesday. It appears someone attacked her with sharp objects and dumped the body in a field, said the police.

The woman had on a kurta and salwar. According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, the police received information from a passerby about a body, after which a police team along with forensic experts soon reached the spot and launched the investigation.

Jitendra Deekhit, in-charge of Surajpur police, said the body was found in a field. “The body was sent for a post-mortem and medical reports ruled out sexual assault. The report revealed that she was killed sometime on Monday night. The killer used a sharp object to first attack her neck and throat, and later smashed her face with a hard object. We took a suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered a case against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC,” he said.

Police have formed three teams and launched an investigation into the matter. The Greater Noida police are also communicating with its counterparts in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Hapur and other neighbouring districts to see if there is a missing complaint registered there that fits the description of the woman.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy, who had gone missing from September 14 from Badalpur area, was found dead in Kherli canal in Dankaur on Wednesday. DCP Chander said the boy was a resident of Bambawad village in Badalpur. “He had gone to the local market on his bicycle on September 14 but never returned home. Next day, the family filed a missing person’s complaint and the police launched a search,” the DCP said.

“On Wednesday, his bicycle was found abandoned near a canal in Dankaur. Divers launched a search and the same day, the victim’s body was recovered from the canal,” the senior officer said.

The boy was a student of class X in a government school.

Chander said that the police have registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) against unknown persons and launched an investigation into the matter.