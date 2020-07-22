Two booked for misbehaving with Jind municipal council officer

Two people were booked for allegedly misbehaving with Jind municipal council’s executive officer SK Chauhan at his office on July 17, police said on Wednesday.

The accused are Jawahar Saini, a BJP leader and husband of Jind municipal council chairperson Poonam Saini and councillor Harinder alias Kala Saini.

In his complaint to the police, Chauhan said the duo had visited his office on July 17 and asked him to sign on some documents and bills.“When I refused to sign on some forgery bills, they forced me to sign these at gunpoint. They also used casteist remarks against me and threatened dire consequences if I did not sign on the fake bills,” he added.

SHO Rajpal Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 186, 353, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Chauhan asked the police to add SC/ST Act as he belongs to the Scheduled Caste category.