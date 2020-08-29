Sections
Home / Cities / Two booked for raping 26-year-old woman in Panipat

Two booked for raping 26-year-old woman in Panipat

The woman, who is a widow, said one of the accused was her friend on Facebook and had allegedly started chatting with her about six months ago.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Two people have been booked for raping a 26-year-old woman at a locality in Panipat district, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who is a widow, said one of the accused was her friend on Facebook and had allegedly started chatting with her about six months ago. On August 25, the accused Sonu allegedly took her to celebrate his birthday at a dairy farm near Pehalwan Chowk where his friend Vikas was present.

The victim alleged that they gave her a cold-drinking laced with sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious.

Deputy superintendent of police Satish Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India enters Unlock 4: What will now open, what remains closed
Aug 29, 2020 20:49 IST
Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC
Aug 29, 2020 20:48 IST
Civic chief submits proposal to appoint members from all parties to PMC’s medical college trust
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
3 more succumb to Covid, 110 test positive in Mohali
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.