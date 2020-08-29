Two booked for raping 26-year-old woman in Panipat

Two people have been booked for raping a 26-year-old woman at a locality in Panipat district, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who is a widow, said one of the accused was her friend on Facebook and had allegedly started chatting with her about six months ago. On August 25, the accused Sonu allegedly took her to celebrate his birthday at a dairy farm near Pehalwan Chowk where his friend Vikas was present.

The victim alleged that they gave her a cold-drinking laced with sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious.

Deputy superintendent of police Satish Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code.