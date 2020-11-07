Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Two brothers arrested for illegally selling liquor at dhaba in Pinjore

Two brothers arrested for illegally selling liquor at dhaba in Pinjore

According to police, Keshar Singh admitted to selling the liquor for the past six months.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 19:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Two brothers were arrested on Saturday for illegally selling liquor at their dhaba located on the Pinjore-Baddi road.

As many as 657 bottles of liquor, 576 of countrymade liquor and seven of beer were recovered following a raid conducted by the police and flying squad of the Haryana chief minister.

The brothers were identified as Keshar Singh and Gurbhim, residents of Kiratpur village, Pinjore.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off that “Gill Family Dhaba” was illegally selling liquor, causing many truck drivers and travellers to stop there.

According to police, Keshar Singh admitted to selling the liquor for the past six months.

Following this, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 61-01-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Pinjore police station on Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
Nov 07, 2020 20:58 IST
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
Nov 07, 2020 20:38 IST
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
Nov 07, 2020 19:12 IST
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Nov 07, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Gauri Khan shares AbRam’s pic as he reads Karan Johar’s new book
Nov 07, 2020 20:55 IST
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Nov 07, 2020 20:50 IST
Solskjaer gets response as Manchester United beats Everton 3-1
Nov 07, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar Exit Poll: Republic TV- Jan ki Baat predicts power slipping out of Nitish Kumar’s hands
Nov 07, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.