Two children among 9 new cases in Panvel

Two children among 9 new cases in Panvel

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:57 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported nine new cases on Saturday. The total cases in Panvel is 90.

Among the new cases are a 33-year-old woman and her two children, aged one and seven, from Kamothe. Her husband, who works in a pharmaceutical company in Govandi, had tested positive. A 32-year-old nurse working at St George Hospital in Mumbai and a 36-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical company in Govandi have tested positive.

Navi Mumbai reported 39 Covid positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 289. Twelve cases were reported from Ghansoli, eight from Kopar Khairane, six from Nerul, four from Turbhe and three each from Vashi, Airoli and Digha.

