Two civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Sopore

This is the second grenade attack in Baramulla in the past three days

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A militant attack on security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday left two civilians injured as the grenade missed the intended target, police said.

Police said that around 5.55pm they received information about a grenade attack on the security forces at Sopore bus stand.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists lobbed a grenade upon a security force deployment in the area. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. Two civilians received minor injuries in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital,” a police spokesperson said.



The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law as their investigation into the terror crime is underway.

The area has been cordoned off and search is going on.

Three days ago, in a similar grenade attack on the national highway near Singhpore village, five civilians were injured when militants targeted a security force vehicle, but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

