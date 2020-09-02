Two cold-blooded murders in a day send shockwaves across Ludhiana

A day after a broad daylight robbery outside a bank, two murders were reported from different parts of the city on Wednesday.

In the first case, a 37-year-old man killed his wife with a pair of scissors. The victim has been identified as Aarti Devi, 32. The accused, Anand Kumar, 37, a tailor by profession, fled the scene after the crime.

The incident came to light in the morning when the victim’s three children-- two daughters and a son-- saw their mother’s body in a pool of blood and raised the alarm.

Soon, residents living in the locality gathered around the house and informed the Salem Tabri police about the incident.

Salem Tabri station house officer Goldy Bedi said initial investigations reveal that the accused was an alcoholic and killed the wife under the influence of liquor.

The kids have reportedly told the police that the couple used to have frequent fights and last night too, there was an altercation.

“The murder appears to have taken place around 4am as the residents of the colony spotted the man escaping from the house around that time,” said the SHO Goldy Bedi.

The accused seems to have gagged the victim’s face and then slashed her neck with a scissor, said SHO Bedi.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem and a manhunt launched for the accused.

Amritsar man found murdered:

The second murder took place at Meharban Area, where the body of a 62- year-old factory employee was found in a one-room accommodation.

The victim has been identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar.

He was working at a quilt manufacturing company, located a few metres away from his quarters. The incident came to light when the area residents spotted Baldev’s body in a pool of blood early in the morning.

Soon, the husband of village sarpanch informed the police about the incident.

According to additional SHO Harshpal Singh, the victim had suffered a fatal injury on his face, which resulted in heavy bleeding.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” he added.

The SHO further said that prima facie, there is nothing to suggest that robbery was the motive behind the murder. “However, we are probing the case from all angles and the killer will be arrested soon,” said Singh.

The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.